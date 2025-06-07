Left Menu

Gujarat Sees Surge in Omicron Variants: 183 New Cases Recorded

Gujarat reported 183 new coronavirus cases, raising the active count to 822. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Most patients are in home isolation, with a few hospitalized. New cases are primarily of Omicron variants, prompting health advisories for preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Gujarat has reported an increase in coronavirus cases, with 183 new infections recorded on Saturday. This brings the total active cases in the region to 822, according to the health department.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported in the last day, suggesting that the current wave may be less severe than previous ones. Of those infected, 29 individuals are hospitalized, while the majority, 793 patients, are being treated at home. Additionally, 78 patients have been discharged after recovering.

The Omicron variants JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9, and XFG have been identified as the primary strains causing these cases. The health department advises those with symptoms to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene, and avoid crowded places, particularly if they have pre-existing conditions or comorbidities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

