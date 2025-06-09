Assam Sees Decline in Active Covid-19 Cases Amid National Trends

The active COVID-19 case count in Assam has dropped to six, following two more recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, according to Monday's data from the Union Health Ministry.

Currently, six individuals in Assam are grappling with the virus, while two have recuperated since Sunday. Since the year's inception in January, a total of seven recoveries have been observed in the state, the data revealed.

Across India, the figure for active COVID-19 cases stands at 6,133, with the Health Ministry citing six additional fatalities. Authorities underscored that most cases are mild and are being managed through home care protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)