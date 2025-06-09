New COVID-19 Variant XFG: A Surge in India
The new COVID variant, XFG, causing concern globally, has been found in 163 samples across India, predominantly Maharashtra. The variant, noted for its rapid spread and significant mutations, was initially detected in Canada. Over 6,000 active cases are currently in India, with variants affecting this surge.
The recently identified COVID-19 variant XFG is causing alarm as new cases emerge across India. Data from INSACOG reveals the presence of 163 cases, prominently in Maharashtra. The XFG variant, detected initially in Canada, features four significant spike mutations contributing to its rapid global proliferation.
Maharashtra leads with 89 reported cases of the XFG variant, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 11. States like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal have recorded six cases each. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has been tracking this variant's spread, seeing a peak in May.
This situation contributes to the rising active COVID-19 cases in India, which have now exceeded 6,000, with an increase of 769 in just two days, as per the Union health ministry's recent data. Public health officials remain vigilant as this variant continues to spread.
