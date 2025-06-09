Maharashtra Witnesses Another Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the state's figures for 2023 to 1,504, according to the health department. The cases include 29 from Pune, 22 from Mumbai, and five from Nagpur, with other regions like Kolhapur and Thane also affected.

Testing efforts have been significant, with 17,292 COVID-19 tests administered in the state since the beginning of the year. Of the total cases recorded in 2023, a substantial 687 hail from Mumbai, highlighting a notable concentration in the region, especially in May.

Tragically, the virus claimed 18 lives this year, 17 of whom had underlying health issues. The data underscores the continuing impact of COVID-19 in the region despite ongoing public health efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)