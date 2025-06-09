Left Menu

Church of England's Bold Investment Sparks Churchgoing Revival

The Church of England announces a record 1.6 billion pounds spending plan to boost clergy stipends and aid parishes, with hopes of revitalizing local churches and outreach amid a resurgence in church attendance. The plan includes a substantial increase in clergy payments and funds for safeguarding and redress schemes.

09-06-2025
The Church of England is set to invest a historic 1.6 billion pounds over three years in a bid to enhance clergy stipends and support financially struggling parishes. This move aims to capitalize on a new wave of churchgoing among Britons, reflecting a notable revival in Christian engagement.

The ambitious spending plan marks a 36% increase from previous budgets, as the Church seeks to rejuvenate local churches following consistent growth in attendance. A YouGov/Bible Society report indicates a rise in church attendance, especially among young men, which defies the long-held belief of generational decline in Christianity in Western countries.

As part of the financial strategy, clergy stipends will see a 10.7% rise next year, funded by the Church Commissioners' endowment fund. Additionally, the Church allocates significant resources towards safeguarding and a redress scheme, addressing its handling of past abuse complaints and aiming to restore public trust.

