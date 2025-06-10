Left Menu

Tragedy in Tuffah: Strikes Hit Medical Staff and Journalist in Gaza

Israeli strikes in Gaza's Tuffah neighborhood have resulted in the deaths of three medical workers and a journalist while they were aiding the wounded and retrieving bodies. The Israeli military described these strikes as part of its operations against terrorist organizations, amid conflict following Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:41 IST
Tragedy in Tuffah: Strikes Hit Medical Staff and Journalist in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An airstrike in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood has led to the deaths of three medical aid workers and a journalist, according to Palestinian media sources linked to Hamas, including the Shehab news agency. The rescuers were engaged in efforts to tend to the injured and recover deceased individuals when the tragedy occurred.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident but earlier emphasized that their ongoing operations in Gaza target entities they label as terrorist organizations. This comes after a violent incursion by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023, which saw 251 hostages taken and 1,200 mainly civilian lives lost in Israel.

In retaliation, the Israeli military offensive has claimed the lives of over 54,927 Palestinians, predominantly civilians, and caused extensive destruction in the densely populated coastal enclave, as reported by Gaza's health authorities.

