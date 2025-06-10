Markets Poised for Potential Trade Breakthrough

Investors remain on edge as trade talks between the U.S. and China continue with slight optimism reflected in rising Asian stocks and stronger U.S. and European equity futures. President Trump's assurances about positive reports from Monday's discussions have offered some relief to market participants.

Key issues like U.S. tech export controls and Chinese rare earths are on the table, with global investors eagerly anticipating a deal that could relieve pressure on both economies amidst ongoing tariff discussions. The world markets remain sensitive to developments due to the looming end of Trump's tariff pause.

The UK employment report is in focus as its outcomes could sway the Bank of England's stance on monetary policy—particularly if it reveals a slowdown in wage growth, potentially easing inflation concerns. Meanwhile, recent firings of U.S. vaccine experts by the Health Secretary add strain to healthcare companies seeking vaccine approvals, and advertising giants face scrutiny from the FTC over antitrust concerns.