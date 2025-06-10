Left Menu

Kennedy's Vaccine Panel Shakeup Spurs Trust Controversy

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed 17 members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to restore vaccine trust, drawing criticism for potentially undermining public confidence and risking public health. Experts warn of increasing confusion among the public and political ramifications of sidelining expert opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:34 IST
panel

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stirred controversy by dismissing an independent panel of 17 vaccine experts, ostensibly to restore public trust in vaccines. This decision, however, has sparked backlash from health experts who warn it may actually weaken confidence in current immunization efforts, potentially endangering public health.

Kennedy, a noted vaccine skeptic, announced the dismissal in the Wall Street Journal, arguing it was necessary to rejuvenate faith in vaccine science. The panel, known as the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), plays a critical role in reviewing FDA-approved vaccines and advising CDC on their application.

Critics, including Dr. Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics, express fears of a detrimental impact on public understanding and acceptance of vaccines, especially amid recent changes in COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. The furore has political implications too, with figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemning the move as prioritizing ideology over evidence and public health expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

