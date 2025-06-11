Left Menu

Tragedy at Rudraprayag: Chief Medical Superintendent's Sudden Passing

Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Badoni was discovered dead at his Rudraprayag residence. Found unconscious by hospital staff, doctors later confirmed the death. Badoni, living apart from his family in Dehradun, was an orthopedic surgeon due to retire soon. His sudden demise has caused shock among colleagues.

Dehradun | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:04 IST
  India

Tragedy struck Rudraprayag as Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Badoni was discovered deceased at his residence, sources from the district hospital reported on Wednesday.

The shocking discovery was made by hospital staff who found Badoni lying unconscious at his home on the hospital premises on Tuesday evening. Upon examination, doctors confirmed his demise, noting Badoni's recent health struggles.

Scheduled to retire this month, Badoni lived in Rudraprayag, separated from family residing in Dehradun. His sudden death has cast a pall over colleagues and the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

