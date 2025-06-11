Tragedy at Rudraprayag: Chief Medical Superintendent's Sudden Passing

Tragedy struck Rudraprayag as Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Badoni was discovered deceased at his residence, sources from the district hospital reported on Wednesday.

The shocking discovery was made by hospital staff who found Badoni lying unconscious at his home on the hospital premises on Tuesday evening. Upon examination, doctors confirmed his demise, noting Badoni's recent health struggles.

Scheduled to retire this month, Badoni lived in Rudraprayag, separated from family residing in Dehradun. His sudden death has cast a pall over colleagues and the medical community.

