Tragedy at Rudraprayag: Chief Medical Superintendent's Sudden Passing
Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Badoni was discovered dead at his Rudraprayag residence. Found unconscious by hospital staff, doctors later confirmed the death. Badoni, living apart from his family in Dehradun, was an orthopedic surgeon due to retire soon. His sudden demise has caused shock among colleagues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck Rudraprayag as Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Badoni was discovered deceased at his residence, sources from the district hospital reported on Wednesday.
The shocking discovery was made by hospital staff who found Badoni lying unconscious at his home on the hospital premises on Tuesday evening. Upon examination, doctors confirmed his demise, noting Badoni's recent health struggles.
Scheduled to retire this month, Badoni lived in Rudraprayag, separated from family residing in Dehradun. His sudden death has cast a pall over colleagues and the medical community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand ADG Enhances Pilgrim Safety at Kedarnath & Hemkund Sahib
Uttarakhand Dispels 'Trikal' Liquor Rumors
Uttarakhand Celebrates the First Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025
Global Diplomats and State Leaders Converge for International Yoga Day in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's Mega Policy 2025: Paving the Path for Industrial Revolution