Renalyx Health Systems Revolutionizes Dialysis with Indigenous RxT 21 Machine

Renalyx Health Systems, based in Bengaluru, is set to transform dialysis accessibility with its planned Rs 800 crore investment to establish three manufacturing facilities over the next four years. These units will produce the RENALYX - RxT 21, a groundbreaking, indigenous, AI and cloud-enabled hemodialysis machine.

This strategic expansion will increase the company's workforce from 100 to over 500 people, marking Renalyx as the first Indian firm to manufacture such a machine with EU CE certification for the European Economic Area. The Indian CDSCO approval is imminent, with US FDA approval anticipated by March 2026.

To finance this expansion, Renalyx is tapping into foreign direct investments, equity, and debt financing, with intentions to go public in three years. The RxT 21 will initially launch in Karnataka and Maharashtra, followed by a pan-India roll-out and exports to markets like South Africa, the USA, and Europe.

