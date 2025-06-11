Left Menu

Syria's Swimwear Shift: Modesty Meets the Waves

The new Syrian government, led by Islamists, released guidelines for women's swimwear on public beaches, promoting burkinis without banning Western styles. This move marks a potential shift towards conservative rule, despite promises of protected freedoms, and offers exceptions for higher-end hotels and private facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's new government, led by Islamists, has announced guidelines for women's swimwear on public beaches, encouraging the use of burkinis while not outright banning Western-style swimsuits. An official clarified that the guidelines were misunderstood, emphasizing there's no explicit prohibition against Western beachwear.

This marks the first government-issued directive on swimwear since Bashar al-Assad was ousted, sparking debates on whether this indicates a shift towards conservatism, despite interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's assurance of safeguarding freedoms. The tourism ministry, in a decree dated June 9, underscores the need for modesty in swimwear to respect public decency and varying societal sentiments.

Exceptions are in place for upscale hotels and private beaches, where Western swimwear is largely acceptable. The document, however, suggests wearing a cover or loose robe when away from the water, inviting criticism for its potential to stir controversy amidst Syria's ongoing challenges.

