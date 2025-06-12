Kennedy Overhauls Vaccine Panel, Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic shake-up of a critical vaccine advisory panel, U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday removed all 17 previous members. The newly appointed eight experts include prominent figures like Joseph R. Hibbeln and Martin Kulldorff, according to a post on social media platform X.

Kennedy, who has been a vocal vaccine skeptic, emphasized the strong commitment to evidence-based medicine and common sense among the new panelists. He noted that the panel's main focus would be on ensuring safety and efficacy before recommending any new vaccines, an initiative under the CDC's purview.

The American Medical Association, alarmed by the sweeping changes, has urged the Senate to investigate and demanded an immediate reversal. Critics express concern over the unprecedented decision made without clear evidence of conflicts of interest in the previous panel.

