A Night of High Drama: Trump's Controversial Visit to the Kennedy Center

U.S. President Donald Trump faced a cacophony of boos and cheers during his first appearance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday. The president's controversial overhaul of the cultural institution earlier this year set the stage for a contentious reception.

The visit came on the heels of Trump's decision to deploy military forces to suppress protests against immigration raids, creating a dramatic backdrop for a performance of 'Les Miserables,' a musical celebrated for its themes of rebellion and governmental critique.

Despite the turmoil, the evening successfully garnered over $10 million in donations to support the Kennedy Center, which has struggled with declining ticket sales and canceled performances. Trump has sought to introduce conservative programming to the venue, drawing both criticism and support.