Delhi on High Alert: Heatwave Health Risks Escalate

Delhi's hospitals are experiencing an influx of patients, driven by an intense heatwave gripping the city. Medical professionals reported on Thursday that individuals working outdoors are the most severely affected, leading to a spike in heat-related health issues.

Dr. Avi Kumar from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute noted that a significant number of outpatients are presenting with ailments attributable to the heatwave, although most conditions remain mild. Meanwhile, LNJP Hospital has established a dedicated zone for those exposed to high temperatures.

Medical experts, including Dr. Mukesh Mehra from Max Super Speciality Hospital, highlighted symptoms such as dizziness and dehydration among patients. They urged the public, especially vulnerable groups like the elderly and children, to adopt precautionary practices as Delhi faces a red alert with escalating temperatures.