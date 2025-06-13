Maharashtra Battles COVID-19 Spike: A Detailed Update

Maharashtra recorded 102 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, raising the total case count for the year to 1,914, according to a health department official.

Pune reported 31 cases, followed by 27 in Mumbai, 11 in Thane, and seven in Amravati. Additionally, Nagpur reported six cases, with Sangli, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recording five cases each.

A total of 20,468 tests have been conducted in Maharashtra since January 1, as stated by the health department. Four recent deaths, attributed to three cases with comorbidities, increased the death toll to 25 for the year, with incidents occurring in Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur, and Ulhasnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)