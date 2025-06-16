Cholera Concerns Rise in Odisha's Jajpur Amid Endemic Alert
A central team's inspection reveals that cholera is at an endemic stage in Odisha's Jajpur district, not a full outbreak. Suggestions for water and food safety, along with hygiene, have been made. The state is distributing medicines and monitoring the situation, with a focus on safety and awareness.
- Country:
- India
A central team has identified cholera as being at an endemic stage in Odisha's Jajpur district after conducting inspections in areas affected by diarrhoea and cholera.
Shibani Lahiri, a central team member, reported that while there is no outbreak, there has been a slight increase in cases, prompting advice on maintaining water and food safety as well as personal hygiene.
State officials have already begun distributing medicines in impacted regions, emphasizing public awareness and sanitation, and have noted a decrease in patient numbers. The local administration has also taken preemptive actions, including closing eateries and discouraging community events.
