Left Menu

Cholera Concerns Rise in Odisha's Jajpur Amid Endemic Alert

A central team's inspection reveals that cholera is at an endemic stage in Odisha's Jajpur district, not a full outbreak. Suggestions for water and food safety, along with hygiene, have been made. The state is distributing medicines and monitoring the situation, with a focus on safety and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:01 IST
Cholera Concerns Rise in Odisha's Jajpur Amid Endemic Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A central team has identified cholera as being at an endemic stage in Odisha's Jajpur district after conducting inspections in areas affected by diarrhoea and cholera.

Shibani Lahiri, a central team member, reported that while there is no outbreak, there has been a slight increase in cases, prompting advice on maintaining water and food safety as well as personal hygiene.

State officials have already begun distributing medicines in impacted regions, emphasizing public awareness and sanitation, and have noted a decrease in patient numbers. The local administration has also taken preemptive actions, including closing eateries and discouraging community events.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025