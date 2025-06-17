Tragedy Strikes at Gaza Food Distribution Site
A mass casualty incident occurred near a food distribution site in Gaza, resulting in at least 20 fatalities according to WHO officials. Thanos Gargavanis noted a consistent link between these sites and such incidents, with gunshot wounds being a prevalent cause of trauma injuries.
