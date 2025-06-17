Tragedy Strikes at Gaza Food Distribution Site

A tragic mass casualty incident has been reported at a food distribution site in Gaza, leading to at least 20 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Thanos Gargavanis, a WHO trauma surgeon and emergency officer, noted that this incident is tied to the location of food distribution sites, though details remain scarce.

Gargavanis highlighted a concerning pattern linking announced food distribution locations to similar incidents, pointing out gunshot wounds as a common trauma injury.

