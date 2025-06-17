Dengue & Malaria Outbreak Threatens Maharashtra School

An emerging health crisis has struck a school in Maharashtra's Thane city as numerous students and teachers have reportedly fallen prey to dengue and malaria, leading officials to undertake a thorough investigation.

Parents and civic groups point fingers at the construction work within the school premises as the primary culprit, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's youth wing demanding immediate action in a formal complaint to the education department.

In response to the distressing scenario, parents are urging the school management for urgent pest control measures while the education department vows to handle the situation with utmost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)