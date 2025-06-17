Left Menu

Dengue & Malaria Outbreak Threatens Maharashtra School

An alarming number of dengue and malaria cases have been reported among students and teachers at a school in Thane, Maharashtra. Parents and authorities are taking action, suspecting ongoing construction work as the root cause. The situation has prompted civic authorities to launch an urgent probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:07 IST
Dengue & Malaria Outbreak Threatens Maharashtra School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An emerging health crisis has struck a school in Maharashtra's Thane city as numerous students and teachers have reportedly fallen prey to dengue and malaria, leading officials to undertake a thorough investigation.

Parents and civic groups point fingers at the construction work within the school premises as the primary culprit, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's youth wing demanding immediate action in a formal complaint to the education department.

In response to the distressing scenario, parents are urging the school management for urgent pest control measures while the education department vows to handle the situation with utmost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025