Dengue & Malaria Outbreak Threatens Maharashtra School
An alarming number of dengue and malaria cases have been reported among students and teachers at a school in Thane, Maharashtra. Parents and authorities are taking action, suspecting ongoing construction work as the root cause. The situation has prompted civic authorities to launch an urgent probe.
- Country:
- India
An emerging health crisis has struck a school in Maharashtra's Thane city as numerous students and teachers have reportedly fallen prey to dengue and malaria, leading officials to undertake a thorough investigation.
Parents and civic groups point fingers at the construction work within the school premises as the primary culprit, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's youth wing demanding immediate action in a formal complaint to the education department.
In response to the distressing scenario, parents are urging the school management for urgent pest control measures while the education department vows to handle the situation with utmost priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dengue
- malaria
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- school
- health
- construction
- investigation
- parents
- mosquito
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM Mourns IAS Officer's Passing as Health Reforms Advance
Health Headlines: Poultry Surge, Breast Cancer Breakthroughs & Telehealth Turmoil
Mizoram's Schools Shut as Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc
Mizoram Schools Shut Down Amid Torrential Rains and Landslides
AI accurately predicts depression risk using lifestyle and health data