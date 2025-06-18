Left Menu

Maharashtra Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since January to 2,169. The health department reveals testing of 23,241 samples and recovery of 1,695 patients, with no new deaths. Mumbai remains a hotspot, reporting nearly 900 cases this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Maharashtra health officials confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the total tally since January to 2,169.

Reports indicate 19 of these new cases were in Mumbai, with others scattered across various districts, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. The state's health department carried out 23,241 COVID-19 tests this year, confirming that 1,695 patients have recovered.

Despite the surge in cases, no COVID-19 fatalities have been reported since Tuesday. Since January, 31 deaths were recorded, predominantly in patients with comorbidities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

