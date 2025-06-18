Maharashtra Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra health officials confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the total tally since January to 2,169.

Reports indicate 19 of these new cases were in Mumbai, with others scattered across various districts, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. The state's health department carried out 23,241 COVID-19 tests this year, confirming that 1,695 patients have recovered.

Despite the surge in cases, no COVID-19 fatalities have been reported since Tuesday. Since January, 31 deaths were recorded, predominantly in patients with comorbidities.

(With inputs from agencies.)