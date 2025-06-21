Crackdown on Illegal Pharma Sales Targets Addiction Crisis
A special operation by the J-K Drugs and Food Control Organisation led to the suspension of nine drug sale licences to curb pharmaceutical misuse in Jammu and Kashmir. Unscrupulous dealers were found distributing addiction-prone drugs illegally, resulting in the seizure of stocks worth over Rs 13.58 lakh.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir took decisive action on Saturday, suspending the drug sale licences of nine dealers. This was part of a concerted drive to tackle the misuse of addictive pharmaceuticals, according to an official source. The operation was spearheaded by the J-K Drugs and Food Control Organisation.
Unscrupulous dealers were found clandestinely handling pharmaceuticals containing the habit-forming ingredient Pregabalin. Some wholesale dealers procured these products from external suppliers illegally. Furthermore, they distributed them without maintaining proper sales records, contravening the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.
As a result of the operation, stocks worth over Rs 13.58 lakh were seized. J-K State Drugs Controller Lotika Khajuria issued a stern warning against violations, pledging strict enforcement of a government zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse, which includes licence cancellations and legal repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
