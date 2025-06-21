Crackdown on Illegal Pharma Sales Targets Addiction Crisis

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir took decisive action on Saturday, suspending the drug sale licences of nine dealers. This was part of a concerted drive to tackle the misuse of addictive pharmaceuticals, according to an official source. The operation was spearheaded by the J-K Drugs and Food Control Organisation.

Unscrupulous dealers were found clandestinely handling pharmaceuticals containing the habit-forming ingredient Pregabalin. Some wholesale dealers procured these products from external suppliers illegally. Furthermore, they distributed them without maintaining proper sales records, contravening the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

As a result of the operation, stocks worth over Rs 13.58 lakh were seized. J-K State Drugs Controller Lotika Khajuria issued a stern warning against violations, pledging strict enforcement of a government zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse, which includes licence cancellations and legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)