Puducherry Triumphs in Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign

The Union Territory of Puducherry has been awarded by the Union Health Ministry for its exemplary work in the 'tobacco-free youth campaign 2.0' during 2024-2025. Efforts included marking yellow lines to restrict tobacco sales near schools and conducting enforcement drives with the Police Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Puducherry has been recognized by the Union Health Ministry for outstanding performance in the 'tobacco-free youth campaign 2.0' for the years 2024-2025.

According to a release by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry was honored nationally for its initiatives, including marking yellow lines to prevent tobacco sales near educational institutions and working with the Police Department to enforce these laws.

Furthermore, medical and dental colleges, along with primary and community health centers across the territory, engaged in generating awareness. The territorial government has expressed its firm commitment to making Puducherry a completely tobacco-free zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

