Empowering Elders: The Senior Spell Bee Sparks Health Awareness
Manipal Hospital Hebbal organized the Senior Spell Bee Competition to promote cognitive engagement and highlight adult vaccination's importance among seniors. With 80 lively participants, the event increased awareness about preventive healthcare, particularly vaccinations, to enhance immunity and well-being in aging populations.
Manipal Hospital Hebbal has hosted an innovative event, the Senior Spell Bee Competition, aimed at boosting cognitive engagement among the elderly, while highlighting crucial aspects of adult vaccination. The initiative is part of the hospital's broader Manipal Community Connect program.
As 80 seniors showcased their mental agility and spelling prowess, Dr. Neeraj Chopda, Consultant – Critical Care at the hospital, emphasized the significance of adult vaccination. He pointed out that while childhood vaccinations are well-known, the equivalent for adults often goes under-discussed, posing risks as immune systems weaken with age.
The competition not only celebrated lifelong learning but also provided a platform for raising awareness on preventive health measures like adult vaccination, vital for maintaining robust health in older adulthood. Participants left with a deepened understanding of how vaccinations can fight infections and prevent hospital admissions, combining fun with a strong health message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's First Public Bone Marrow Transplant Facility: A New Era for Healthcare
Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Over 3.45 Lakh Health Cards Distributed
11 Years of Modi's Leadership: Transforming Labour and Healthcare in India
Haryana CM Unveils Hospital on Swami Nitanand's Nirvana Day, Bolstering Healthcare and Environmental Initiatives
Karnataka Revamps 108 Ambulance Service for Enhanced Healthcare