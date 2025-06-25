Left Menu

Empowering Elders: The Senior Spell Bee Sparks Health Awareness

Manipal Hospital Hebbal organized the Senior Spell Bee Competition to promote cognitive engagement and highlight adult vaccination's importance among seniors. With 80 lively participants, the event increased awareness about preventive healthcare, particularly vaccinations, to enhance immunity and well-being in aging populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Hospital Hebbal has hosted an innovative event, the Senior Spell Bee Competition, aimed at boosting cognitive engagement among the elderly, while highlighting crucial aspects of adult vaccination. The initiative is part of the hospital's broader Manipal Community Connect program.

As 80 seniors showcased their mental agility and spelling prowess, Dr. Neeraj Chopda, Consultant – Critical Care at the hospital, emphasized the significance of adult vaccination. He pointed out that while childhood vaccinations are well-known, the equivalent for adults often goes under-discussed, posing risks as immune systems weaken with age.

The competition not only celebrated lifelong learning but also provided a platform for raising awareness on preventive health measures like adult vaccination, vital for maintaining robust health in older adulthood. Participants left with a deepened understanding of how vaccinations can fight infections and prevent hospital admissions, combining fun with a strong health message.

