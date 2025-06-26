Kennedy's Vaccine Advisory Shake-Up Sparks Pediatric Concerns

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new vaccine advisory panel has provoked concern among pediatricians by reopening debates on established vaccine practices for children. The committee's inaugural meeting, led by Chairman Martin Kulldorff, will assess the overall impact of the children's vaccine schedule and reconsider the administration of hepatitis B and MMR vaccines.

In a bold move, Kennedy has replaced the prior 17-member panel with individuals, including several known anti-vaccine proponents. This shift has prompted strong objection from scientific communities, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), who intend to independently uphold their own vaccine schedules, citing recent changes within the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as untrustworthy.

Amid these changes, uncertainty surrounds access to COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and pregnant women. As the ACIP deferred decisions on RSV protection and prepared for upcoming flu shot controversies, the reliability of vaccine safety data remains under scrutiny. Meanwhile, Kennedy's direction diverges from CDC scientists who emphasize the importance of vaccination during pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)