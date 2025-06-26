Left Menu

AstraZeneca Unveils Bengaluru Global Hub Driving AI Healthcare Innovation

AstraZeneca has launched a new Global Hub in Bengaluru, investing Rs 166 crore for AI healthcare solutions. This move aims to advance R&D, IT, and digital health operations, creating 400 new jobs. The initiative aligns with AstraZeneca's goal of delivering 20 new medicines by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:09 IST
AstraZeneca Unveils Bengaluru Global Hub Driving AI Healthcare Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global bio-pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has inaugurated its cutting-edge Global Hub in Bengaluru, making an investment of Rs 166 crore to spearhead the development of AI-driven healthcare solutions, as disclosed by a top official on Thursday.

This marks AstraZeneca's second significant investment in July 2024, following the announcement of an expansion for its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai, with an allocation of Rs 250 crore. The Bengaluru facility is set to house approximately 1,300 employees, creating 400 fresh opportunities while enhancing the company's innovative capabilities.

Positioned as a dynamo for advanced clinical research, the Global Hub in Bengaluru will empower AstraZeneca's global therapeutic pursuits. With its focus on AI-powered healthcare solutions and centralized data analytics, the hub is designed to augment clinical trial efficiency while endorsing the company's aspiration of delivering 20 new life-changing medicines by 2030. The LEED Platinum-designed facility is also a testament to AstraZeneca's commitment to environmental sustainability, sourced by 75% green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025