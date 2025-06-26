AstraZeneca Unveils Bengaluru Global Hub Driving AI Healthcare Innovation

Global bio-pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has inaugurated its cutting-edge Global Hub in Bengaluru, making an investment of Rs 166 crore to spearhead the development of AI-driven healthcare solutions, as disclosed by a top official on Thursday.

This marks AstraZeneca's second significant investment in July 2024, following the announcement of an expansion for its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai, with an allocation of Rs 250 crore. The Bengaluru facility is set to house approximately 1,300 employees, creating 400 fresh opportunities while enhancing the company's innovative capabilities.

Positioned as a dynamo for advanced clinical research, the Global Hub in Bengaluru will empower AstraZeneca's global therapeutic pursuits. With its focus on AI-powered healthcare solutions and centralized data analytics, the hub is designed to augment clinical trial efficiency while endorsing the company's aspiration of delivering 20 new life-changing medicines by 2030. The LEED Platinum-designed facility is also a testament to AstraZeneca's commitment to environmental sustainability, sourced by 75% green energy.

