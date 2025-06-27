Impact of Cyberattack on UK Healthcare and Other Notable Headlines
Recent health news highlights include a UK patient's death linked to a cyberattack affecting Synnovis diagnostics. Nestle USA plans to remove synthetic food colors by 2026. Walgreens surpasses profit estimates, and inhaled insulin proves effective for diabetic children. Pfizer's hemophilia therapy succeeds in trials, while Altimmune's shares fall after disappointing drug trial results.
A cyberattack on British diagnostic services provider Synnovis contributed to a patient's death at King's College Hospital, officials confirmed. This marks one of the first deaths linked to hacking activities in healthcare, underscoring the severe consequences of cyber vulnerabilities on patient care.
As Nestle USA aims to eliminate synthetic food colors by mid-2026, it joins a growing list of corporations seeking to meet consumer demand for healthier food options. Meanwhile, Walgreens' impressive quarterly earnings highlight cost-cutting efforts amid a transition with Sycamore Partners.
In the pharmaceutical sector, Inhaled insulin shows promise with children, while Pfizer's hemophilia drug meets trial goals. However, Altimmune faces setbacks as its obesity drug trial fails to meet expectations, causing a significant drop in company shares.
ALSO READ
ReNew Energy Surges in Profit with Expanding Clean Energy Portfolio
RBI's Relaxed Financing Norms Offer Minimal Profit Impact: Report
SastaSundar Ventures Aims for Profitable Comeback with Rs 150 Crore Investment
Virtual Galaxy Infotech's Stellar Profit Surge in FY 2024-25
Hays Faces Profit Slump Amid Hiring Delays and Market Uncertainty