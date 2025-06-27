Impact of Cyberattack on UK Healthcare and Other Notable Headlines

A cyberattack on British diagnostic services provider Synnovis contributed to a patient's death at King's College Hospital, officials confirmed. This marks one of the first deaths linked to hacking activities in healthcare, underscoring the severe consequences of cyber vulnerabilities on patient care.

As Nestle USA aims to eliminate synthetic food colors by mid-2026, it joins a growing list of corporations seeking to meet consumer demand for healthier food options. Meanwhile, Walgreens' impressive quarterly earnings highlight cost-cutting efforts amid a transition with Sycamore Partners.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Inhaled insulin shows promise with children, while Pfizer's hemophilia drug meets trial goals. However, Altimmune faces setbacks as its obesity drug trial fails to meet expectations, causing a significant drop in company shares.