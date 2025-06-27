Left Menu

Pakistan's Ongoing Battle: Polio Cases Surge in 2025

Pakistan reports its 13th polio case of 2025, highlighting challenges in eradication efforts amidst security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation. The latest case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adds to the national tally. Despite multiple vaccination campaigns, polio remains a significant health challenge for the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:40 IST
Pakistan's Ongoing Battle: Polio Cases Surge in 2025
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan confirmed another polio case on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the national total to 13 for 2025. The latest victim is an 18-month-old child from Union Council Amakhel in Tank district, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institutes of Health.

The fresh case underscores ongoing challenges in Pakistan, one of the last countries with endemic polio. Despite international efforts, issues like security concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation persist, slowing eradication progress. This year alone, Pakistan has launched three nationwide polio campaigns, but security threats remain a notable hurdle.

The new case emerges just a week after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw its sixth polio report in Bannu. The Pakistani government aims to eradicate the virus by year-end, intensifying campaigns to vaccinate 45 million children under five. Officials stress the importance of consistent oral polio vaccines and completing essential immunisations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

