Pakistan's Ongoing Battle: Polio Cases Surge in 2025

Pakistan confirmed another polio case on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the national total to 13 for 2025. The latest victim is an 18-month-old child from Union Council Amakhel in Tank district, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institutes of Health.

The fresh case underscores ongoing challenges in Pakistan, one of the last countries with endemic polio. Despite international efforts, issues like security concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation persist, slowing eradication progress. This year alone, Pakistan has launched three nationwide polio campaigns, but security threats remain a notable hurdle.

The new case emerges just a week after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw its sixth polio report in Bannu. The Pakistani government aims to eradicate the virus by year-end, intensifying campaigns to vaccinate 45 million children under five. Officials stress the importance of consistent oral polio vaccines and completing essential immunisations.

