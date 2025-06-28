Raising Awareness: Preventing Hot Car Tragedies

A sweltering heatwave on the East Coast has prompted child advocates to caution parents and caretakers about the dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles, as temperatures rise.

This year, nine children have tragically died after being left in unattended cars across several states, highlighting an ongoing crisis.

Experts emphasize that creating routines and reminders can prevent such incidents, underscoring that these tragedies can happen to anyone and are not confined to any specific demographic.