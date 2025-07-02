Widows in Goa to get Rs 4,000 monthly aid as govt combines two women-centric welfare schemes

The Goa government on Wednesday said widows with children under the age of 21 in the state will get a financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per month as it has brought under one roof two different women-centric schemes.

Addressing a press conference in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai said, ''So far, eligible candidates had to apply with the Social Welfare Department for the Griha Aadhar scheme to get Rs 1,500 per month, while another application had to be submitted to the State Women and Child Welfare Department for the monthly aid of Rs 2,500 as a widow.'' ''But both these schemes have now been brought under the social welfare department and the eligible widow will now get Rs 4,000 per month,'' he said. The eligible beneficiary does not need to apply to the women and child welfare department to cancel her name from its scheme as the social welfare department will ask it to delete their names, he said.

