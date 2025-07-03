Biocon Founder Denounces Misleading Vaccine Claims by Karnataka CM

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has voiced strong objections to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent comments suggesting a correlation between COVID-19 vaccines and a surge in heart attack deaths in Hassan district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statements alleged that these vaccines were hastily approved and might be linked to over 20 heart attack deaths in the past month alone. In response, Shaw insisted that such claims are both factually incorrect and misleading, highlighting the robust safety protocols followed during the vaccines' approval process.

The Union Health Ministry supported Shaw's stance, citing extensive studies by Indian health bodies that found no connection between the coronavirus vaccines and sudden cardiac deaths. They emphasized various factors, like genetics and lifestyle, as possible causes, rather than vaccines.

