Andhra CM aims to ‘eliminate poverty’ through P4 programme by 2029

PTI | Amaravathi | Updated: 04-07-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 23:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his vision is to 'eliminate poverty' in the state by 2029 with his P4 -- Public Private People Partnership programme.

Presiding over the inaugural general body meeting of SwarnaAndhra (golden Andhra) - P4 Foundation at the secretariat, the CM said the battle against poverty must be won to create history.

"With P4, our vision is to eliminate poverty in the state by 2029. This isn't an ordinary goal, it's a battle we must win to make history. Once we are resolved, even the impossible becomes possible," Naidu said in an official press release.

The CM called for the formation of two central committees, a state level executive committee and an advisory committee, and also the establishment of P4 chapters at district and constituency levels.

By August 15, we aim to identify 1.5 million bangaru kutumbams (golden families, beneficiaries) and appoint one lakh margadarsis (guides, benefactors) under P4, he said.

These guides must support the beneficiaries continually, providing both initial aid and ongoing mentorship, Naidu said, adding that it is not enough to assist once, underscoring the need for committed mentors who stay engaged.

He called for the identification and onboarding of mentors under the P4 platform from industries, philanthropists and NRIs across constituencies who are already helping the poor in various ways.

Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that there will be no erosion of welfare programmes to P4 beneficiaries.

"There will be no overlap between welfare services and P4 support. While welfare benefits continue, additional financial assistance will be channelled via P4," he added.

Further, the CM also zeroed in on a logo for the P4 programme.

