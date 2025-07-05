Bat-Linked Lyssavirus: The Lurking Threat in Australia

A man in his 50s has become the fourth person in Australia to die from bat lyssavirus, after being bitten by a bat in New South Wales. This incident is the first confirmed case since the virus emerged in Australia in a black flying fox in 1996.

Australian bat lyssavirus, part of the rabies virus family, is primarily found in bats but poses a significant health risk to humans through bat bites or scratches. The virus incubates without symptoms and becomes fatal if untreated once symptoms appear. Treatment is only effective if administered promptly after exposure.

Authorities urge public education to avoid contact with bats and recommend vaccination for high-risk individuals like veterinarians and wildlife carers. This recent case calls for increased awareness, cautious handling, and continuous research into potential treatments to mitigate this rare but deadly threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)