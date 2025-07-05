Left Menu

Bat-Linked Lyssavirus: The Lurking Threat in Australia

A recent tragic case in New South Wales highlights the threat of Australia’s bat lyssavirus. This rabies-related virus is rare but deadly, with four recorded human cases all proving fatal. Experts emphasize public education, vaccination for high-risk groups, and research into new treatments to prevent future infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:52 IST
Bat-Linked Lyssavirus: The Lurking Threat in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A man in his 50s has become the fourth person in Australia to die from bat lyssavirus, after being bitten by a bat in New South Wales. This incident is the first confirmed case since the virus emerged in Australia in a black flying fox in 1996.

Australian bat lyssavirus, part of the rabies virus family, is primarily found in bats but poses a significant health risk to humans through bat bites or scratches. The virus incubates without symptoms and becomes fatal if untreated once symptoms appear. Treatment is only effective if administered promptly after exposure.

Authorities urge public education to avoid contact with bats and recommend vaccination for high-risk individuals like veterinarians and wildlife carers. This recent case calls for increased awareness, cautious handling, and continuous research into potential treatments to mitigate this rare but deadly threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025