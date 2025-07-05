Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise Amidst Persistent Vigilance

Maharashtra's battle against COVID-19 continues as the state reported 12 new cases and one death within the last 24 hours. The annual figures have now reached 2,569 cases and 41 deaths, according to the state's health department.

The fatality involved a 76-year-old woman from Kolhapur who had comorbid conditions, highlighting ongoing risks for vulnerable populations. The distribution of the new cases is primarily concentrated in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Gadchiroli.

Mumbai remains a focal point, with its tally reaching 1,007, including 551 and 15 cases in June and early July, respectively. To date, 2,466 individuals have recovered from the virus, with 32,842 tests conducted since January.