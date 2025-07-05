Nipah Outbreak: Kerala on High Alert

The Kerala health department has confirmed the death of an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram district due to Nipah infection, raising alarms across the region.

Following the confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, another case was identified involving a 38-year-old woman from Palakkad district. Authorities have issued warnings to health workers and the public to remain vigilant.

In a concerted effort, 65 surveillance teams scrutinized 1,655 homes while the state's health minister reviewed safeguarding measures. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is considering deploying a specialized outbreak response team to assist local efforts.

