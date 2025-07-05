Nipah Outbreak: Kerala on High Alert
Kerala's Malappuram district reports a confirmed Nipah virus death as authorities increase surveillance and public awareness. With two confirmed cases, health measures and contact tracing intensify across affected districts. The Union Health Ministry considers deploying additional resources to aid the state's outbreak response efforts.
The Kerala health department has confirmed the death of an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram district due to Nipah infection, raising alarms across the region.
Following the confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, another case was identified involving a 38-year-old woman from Palakkad district. Authorities have issued warnings to health workers and the public to remain vigilant.
In a concerted effort, 65 surveillance teams scrutinized 1,655 homes while the state's health minister reviewed safeguarding measures. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is considering deploying a specialized outbreak response team to assist local efforts.
