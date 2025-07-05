Left Menu

Nipah Outbreak: Kerala on High Alert

Kerala's Malappuram district reports a confirmed Nipah virus death as authorities increase surveillance and public awareness. With two confirmed cases, health measures and contact tracing intensify across affected districts. The Union Health Ministry considers deploying additional resources to aid the state's outbreak response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:50 IST
Nipah Outbreak: Kerala on High Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala health department has confirmed the death of an 18-year-old girl from Malappuram district due to Nipah infection, raising alarms across the region.

Following the confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, another case was identified involving a 38-year-old woman from Palakkad district. Authorities have issued warnings to health workers and the public to remain vigilant.

In a concerted effort, 65 surveillance teams scrutinized 1,655 homes while the state's health minister reviewed safeguarding measures. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is considering deploying a specialized outbreak response team to assist local efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025