Tragic Flooding in Central Texas Claims 32 Lives
In central Texas, the recent floods have caused a rise in the death toll to 32, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. The victims include 18 adults and 14 children. The devastating impact continues to be felt across the region as recovery efforts press on.
In a heart-wrenching development, the death toll from the catastrophic floods in central Texas has increased from 27 to 32 as confirmed by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha during a news conference on Saturday.
Leitha revealed that ongoing recovery efforts have led to the discovery of additional bodies, totaling 32 tragic deaths. Among those lost, 18 are adults while 14 are children, reflecting the immense human toll of the disaster.
The community remains in shock as authorities and emergency services work tirelessly to manage the aftermath, offering a stark reminder of the severe consequences of natural disasters.
