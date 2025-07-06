Kerala Health Minister Faces Heat as Hospital Tragedy Sparks Protests

In the aftermath of a fatal hospital building collapse, Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the family of the deceased Bindhu, who was killed when part of a building at the Government Medical College Hospital collapsed.

The incident occurred three days ago, leading to public protests demanding George's resignation. Bindhu had been at the hospital to accompany her daughter when tragedy struck, trapping her in the debris.

George, accompanied by local political leaders, offered her condolences and government support to Bindhu's family during the visit.

A pressured George, speaking to reporters, expressed the heartbreaking nature of the incident, aligning the government's grief with that of the victims' close relatives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also addressed the tragedy, and decisions regarding relief measures are expected soon from the state cabinet.

Bindhu's husband Vishruthan received assurances of employment for their son as part of the government's support strategy.

As the opposition, including the Congress and BJP, condemned the incident as 'tantamount to murder,' state ministers rallied to George's defense, dismissing the calls for resignation as politically induced.

(With inputs from agencies.)