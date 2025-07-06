Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister Faces Heat as Hospital Tragedy Sparks Protests

Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the family of Bindhu, who died in a hospital building collapse, amid protests demanding her resignation. George assured government support to the grieving family and promised a permanent job for Bindhu's son. State ministers defended George against accusations from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:34 IST
Kerala Health Minister Faces Heat as Hospital Tragedy Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a fatal hospital building collapse, Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the family of the deceased Bindhu, who was killed when part of a building at the Government Medical College Hospital collapsed.

The incident occurred three days ago, leading to public protests demanding George's resignation. Bindhu had been at the hospital to accompany her daughter when tragedy struck, trapping her in the debris.

George, accompanied by local political leaders, offered her condolences and government support to Bindhu's family during the visit.

A pressured George, speaking to reporters, expressed the heartbreaking nature of the incident, aligning the government's grief with that of the victims' close relatives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also addressed the tragedy, and decisions regarding relief measures are expected soon from the state cabinet.

Bindhu's husband Vishruthan received assurances of employment for their son as part of the government's support strategy.

As the opposition, including the Congress and BJP, condemned the incident as 'tantamount to murder,' state ministers rallied to George's defense, dismissing the calls for resignation as politically induced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025