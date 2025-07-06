Kerala Health Minister Faces Backlash Over Hospital Collapse Tragedy

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday paid a visit to the family of a woman who tragically lost her life following the collapse of a building section at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The victim, Bindu, 52, was with her daughter when the incident occurred, leaving her trapped in the debris.

George, along with CPI(M) leaders, met with Bindu's family, promising full governmental support amidst protests calling for her resignation over the tragedy.

Minister George expressed her deep sorrow, labeling Bindu's death as heartbreaking and painful.

During a press interaction, she conveyed her empathy, equating the family's grief with her own and asserting government commitment.

She mentioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement, indicating forthcoming relief measures based on state cabinet decisions.

Assurances of a government job were given to Bindu's son, instilling hope within the grieving family.

Simultaneously, Youth League activists staged protests in Kannur, demanding George's resignation.

Protesters faced police action, resulting in minor scuffles and forcible removal.

Similarly, in Pathanamthitta, Youth Congress members protested near George's residence and clashed with police.

The toilet complex collapse, which claimed Bindu's life and injured three others, was a focal point of contention.

Political rivals, including the Congress and BJP, deemed the incident equivalent to murder, intensifying demands for George's resignation.

Yet, state ministers like VN Vasavan defended her, attributing the allegations to political maneuvering.

