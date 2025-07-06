Left Menu

U.S. Rushes to Seal Trade Deals as New Tariff Deadline Looms

The United States is nearing several trade agreements before a looming deadline for higher tariffs, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. President Trump plans to notify 100 countries of potential tariff increases if negotiations stall. Discussions with trading partners, including the EU and India, continue amid a tense global trade environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:57 IST
U.S. Rushes to Seal Trade Deals as New Tariff Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is hastening its pace in sealing multiple trade agreements ahead of a crucial July 9 deadline, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinting at significant announcements soon. Speaking on CNN's 'State of the Union,' Bessent emphasized that President Donald Trump plans to send warnings to 100 countries with minimal U.S. trade, potentially hiking tariffs set on April 2.

Trump's tariffs have roiled financial markets, and despite a temporary suspension of the rates, wrapping up deals has been challenging. The administration is targeting 18 key trading partners, representing 95% of the U.S. trade deficit, seeking swift negotiations to prevent a return to harsher tariffs.

Amidst this backdrop, optimistic signals emerge from discussions with Europe and India, although skepticism remains regarding Japan. As existing framework agreements with Britain and Vietnam offer guidelines, Bessent remains focused on nudging countries into finalizing deals, emphasizing the significant impact on the global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025