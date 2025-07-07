Tamil Nadu's Pioneering TB Death Prediction Model Sets a National Benchmark
Tamil Nadu is the first state in India to integrate a predictive model assessing TB death probabilities into its TB SeWA application. Developed by ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology, it aims to reduce diagnosis-to-admission time and lower TB mortality. The initiative highlights Tennessee's proactive TB management approach.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu has taken a pioneering step in healthcare by becoming the first state in India to implement a predictive model to assess the probability of deaths among adults with Tuberculosis. This innovative model, integrated into the state's existing TB SeWA application, is designed to triage patients at the moment of diagnosis, allowing for timely medical intervention.
The model, developed by the National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council of Medical Research, was launched recently with a goal to further decrease the time from diagnosis to hospital admission for severely ill TB patients. Dr. Asha Frederick, the State TB Officer, emphasized its potential in reducing TB mortality rates.
Using five key health indicators—Body Mass Index, pedal oedema, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and standalone capability—the TB SeWA assesses and flags patients needing urgent care. With the model's precise risk percentage prediction, frontline health workers can make informed, immediate decisions, significantly improving patient outcomes in the fight against TB.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- TB SeWA
- model
- predictive
- ICMR
- NIE
- healthcare
- disease
- triage
- mortality
ALSO READ
Jimenez and Alker Share Lead in Thrilling Kaulig Companies Championship
Controversy Erupts as Film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Denied Certification
ICMR-NIIH: A Global Beacon for Rare Immune Disorder Diagnosis
Miguel Angel Jimenez Triumphs in Kaulig Companies Championship Thriller
India Denies US Jets Used Airspace for Iran Strikes