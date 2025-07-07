Left Menu

Syria's Healthcare Crisis: An Inside Look at a Crumbling System

Syria's healthcare system is in dire straits due to years of conflict and sanctions. Only 57% of hospitals are operational, with a severe shortage of medical staff and resources. This has left millions without adequate care, forcing many to rely on dilapidated public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:36 IST
Syria's Healthcare Crisis: An Inside Look at a Crumbling System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Syria, the healthcare system stands severely weakened by years of conflict and international sanctions, resulting in a sector fraught with challenges. A mere 57% of the country's hospitals are fully operational, largely due to a massive emigration of healthcare workers and a lack of essential medical equipment.

Gastroenterologist Bashar Hamad navigates through the decrepit corridors of Damascus's Al Mojtahed hospital, which exemplifies the widespread infrastructure decay. Many wards are filled with outdated blood treatment machines, and conditions remain far from satisfactory. Despite these setbacks, local doctors are doing their utmost to deliver care under challenging conditions.

The crisis is particularly dire for impoverished communities, which face difficult choices between healthcare and other basic needs. Although the United States and European Union have pledged to lift sanctions, the future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates that over 15 million Syrians require urgent healthcare, highlighting the monumental scope of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025