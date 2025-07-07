Syria's Healthcare Crisis: An Inside Look at a Crumbling System

In Syria, the healthcare system stands severely weakened by years of conflict and international sanctions, resulting in a sector fraught with challenges. A mere 57% of the country's hospitals are fully operational, largely due to a massive emigration of healthcare workers and a lack of essential medical equipment.

Gastroenterologist Bashar Hamad navigates through the decrepit corridors of Damascus's Al Mojtahed hospital, which exemplifies the widespread infrastructure decay. Many wards are filled with outdated blood treatment machines, and conditions remain far from satisfactory. Despite these setbacks, local doctors are doing their utmost to deliver care under challenging conditions.

The crisis is particularly dire for impoverished communities, which face difficult choices between healthcare and other basic needs. Although the United States and European Union have pledged to lift sanctions, the future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates that over 15 million Syrians require urgent healthcare, highlighting the monumental scope of the crisis.

