High-Speed Crash Halts German Track Cycling Championships

A high-speed crash at the German Track Cycling Championships led to seven spectators being injured. Two were hospitalized but are stable. The incident occurred during the elite keirin semi-finals, prompting the cancellation of the event. Both involved riders escaped with minor injuries.

A high-speed accident at the German Track Cycling Championships sent two spectators to the hospital on Sunday. A rescue helicopter was deployed after two riders breached the barriers and collided with onlookers.

The crash occurred during the elite keirin semi-finals, injuring seven spectators and leading to the cancellation of the remaining events. According to the German Cycling Federation (BDR), the two seriously injured individuals are no longer in critical condition, and both riders involved have been released with minor injuries.

BDR's marketing officer Oliver Streich emphasized that the health of attendees is paramount, which led organizers to halt the event. BDR Vice President Guenter Schabel expressed regret over the incident, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

