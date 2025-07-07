High-Speed Crash Halts German Track Cycling Championships

A high-speed accident at the German Track Cycling Championships sent two spectators to the hospital on Sunday. A rescue helicopter was deployed after two riders breached the barriers and collided with onlookers.

The crash occurred during the elite keirin semi-finals, injuring seven spectators and leading to the cancellation of the remaining events. According to the German Cycling Federation (BDR), the two seriously injured individuals are no longer in critical condition, and both riders involved have been released with minor injuries.

BDR's marketing officer Oliver Streich emphasized that the health of attendees is paramount, which led organizers to halt the event. BDR Vice President Guenter Schabel expressed regret over the incident, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)