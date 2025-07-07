Left Menu

Celebrating PGIMER: A National Treasure in Medical Innovation

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Rajiv Bahl lauded the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as a national treasure on its 62nd anniversary. Focusing on innovation, PGIMER has secured numerous grants aimed at advancing medical science and technology, reinforcing its role in India's innovation ecosystem.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl has praised the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) during its 62nd anniversary, describing it as a 'national treasure'.

Speaking at the foundation day's celebrations, Bahl highlighted PGIMER's achievements, noting it has secured 74 grants in the past two years, many targeting new medical interventions and technologies. This reaffirms the institute's commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical field.

Bahl also emphasized the significance of combining research with clinical practice and advocated for partnerships between engineers, doctors, and industry leaders. His keynote address focused on fostering physician-scientists and innovators in top medical institutions.

