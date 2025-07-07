Celebrating PGIMER: A National Treasure in Medical Innovation

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl has praised the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) during its 62nd anniversary, describing it as a 'national treasure'.

Speaking at the foundation day's celebrations, Bahl highlighted PGIMER's achievements, noting it has secured 74 grants in the past two years, many targeting new medical interventions and technologies. This reaffirms the institute's commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical field.

Bahl also emphasized the significance of combining research with clinical practice and advocated for partnerships between engineers, doctors, and industry leaders. His keynote address focused on fostering physician-scientists and innovators in top medical institutions.

