Kerala Health Sector Under Scrutiny: Minister Challenges Critics

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, has claimed deliberate attempts to tarnish the image of the state's healthcare system, implicating the opposition Congress-led UDF as primary culprits.

In an effort to counter criticism, George expressed her willingness to engage in a discussion with the UDF about the health sector, urging Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to participate.

This comes amid protests sparked by the death of a woman due to a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, as well as reported deficiencies in surgical equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, with some media also allegedly involved in the smear campaign.