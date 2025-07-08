Left Menu

Kerala Health Sector Under Scrutiny: Minister Challenges Critics

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George accuses opposition and media of misrepresenting the state's healthcare system. Amid protests over a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College and equipment shortages, she invites Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for a discussion, urging transparency and factual representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:29 IST
Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, has claimed deliberate attempts to tarnish the image of the state's healthcare system, implicating the opposition Congress-led UDF as primary culprits.

In an effort to counter criticism, George expressed her willingness to engage in a discussion with the UDF about the health sector, urging Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to participate.

This comes amid protests sparked by the death of a woman due to a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, as well as reported deficiencies in surgical equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, with some media also allegedly involved in the smear campaign.

