Kerala Health Sector Under Scrutiny: Minister Challenges Critics
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George accuses opposition and media of misrepresenting the state's healthcare system. Amid protests over a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College and equipment shortages, she invites Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for a discussion, urging transparency and factual representation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, has claimed deliberate attempts to tarnish the image of the state's healthcare system, implicating the opposition Congress-led UDF as primary culprits.
In an effort to counter criticism, George expressed her willingness to engage in a discussion with the UDF about the health sector, urging Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to participate.
This comes amid protests sparked by the death of a woman due to a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, as well as reported deficiencies in surgical equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, with some media also allegedly involved in the smear campaign.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Medical Crisis: Infrastructure Woes at Maulana Azad
Broadband Congress 2025: Merging AI with Smarter Infrastructure
Venice's Celebrity Wedding Sparks Environmental Protests
Protests Erupt Over Bihar Health Minister's Alleged Negligence
RBI’s Landmark Reform Fuels Growth in India’s Aquaculture Infrastructure