Left Menu

Breakthrough Malaria Treatment for Infants Granted First Approval in Switzerland

Switzerland's Swissmedic has approved a ground-breaking malaria medicine for infants, marking a significant step in combatting the disease in Africa. Developed by Novartis, this infant-focused treatment hopes to enhance malaria management. Approval in other African nations is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:26 IST
Breakthrough Malaria Treatment for Infants Granted First Approval in Switzerland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's medical products authority, Swissmedic, has issued a landmark approval for a malaria medicine designed specifically for small infants. This marks a breakthrough in the fight against the disease that claims hundreds of thousands of lives annually, mostly in Africa.

The newly approved medicine comes from the Basel-based pharmaceutical giant, Novartis, and is intended for babies weighing between 2 and 5 kg. This approval could set the stage for similar endorsements by African nations in the upcoming months. Swissmedic's decision, made public on Tuesday, is significant as it's only the third instance where a treatment has been approved under an expedited authorization process in tandem with the World Health Organization to aid developing countries.

The medication is an adaptation for infants, given that antimalarial drugs for older children have previously been administered to infants with caution to avoid toxicity. Dr. Quique Bassat of ISGlobal supported the move, emphasizing its importance for all ages. Novartis plans a mostly non-profit rollout in malaria-endemic regions, with assessments having already occurred in eight African countries, leading to expected approvals within 90 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025