Breakthrough Malaria Treatment for Infants Granted First Approval in Switzerland

Switzerland's medical products authority, Swissmedic, has issued a landmark approval for a malaria medicine designed specifically for small infants. This marks a breakthrough in the fight against the disease that claims hundreds of thousands of lives annually, mostly in Africa.

The newly approved medicine comes from the Basel-based pharmaceutical giant, Novartis, and is intended for babies weighing between 2 and 5 kg. This approval could set the stage for similar endorsements by African nations in the upcoming months. Swissmedic's decision, made public on Tuesday, is significant as it's only the third instance where a treatment has been approved under an expedited authorization process in tandem with the World Health Organization to aid developing countries.

The medication is an adaptation for infants, given that antimalarial drugs for older children have previously been administered to infants with caution to avoid toxicity. Dr. Quique Bassat of ISGlobal supported the move, emphasizing its importance for all ages. Novartis plans a mostly non-profit rollout in malaria-endemic regions, with assessments having already occurred in eight African countries, leading to expected approvals within 90 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)