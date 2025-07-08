Left Menu

EU Shields Airbus in U.S. Trade Agreement; Ferrari Faces Setback

The European Union plans to safeguard Airbus's interests in a trade deal with the United States, potentially disadvantaging Ferrari. This move is part of ongoing discussions between the two economic giants, aiming to resolve longstanding trade tensions and secure favorable terms for industries across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:23 IST
EU Shields Airbus in U.S. Trade Agreement; Ferrari Faces Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development within international trade negotiations, the European Union has announced its intention to protect the interests of Airbus in a forthcoming deal with the United States.

According to Bloomberg News, this strategic move could result in Ferrari encountering fewer favorable conditions in the agreement, marking a setback for the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer.

The negotiations reflect ongoing efforts to address trade tensions between the EU and the U.S., aiming to secure advantageous terms for industries pivotal to the European economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025