EU Shields Airbus in U.S. Trade Agreement; Ferrari Faces Setback

In a significant development within international trade negotiations, the European Union has announced its intention to protect the interests of Airbus in a forthcoming deal with the United States.

According to Bloomberg News, this strategic move could result in Ferrari encountering fewer favorable conditions in the agreement, marking a setback for the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer.

The negotiations reflect ongoing efforts to address trade tensions between the EU and the U.S., aiming to secure advantageous terms for industries pivotal to the European economy.

