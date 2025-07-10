Gaza Under Siege: Israeli Strike Leaves Devastation Amid Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians near a Gaza medical center has resulted in the deaths of 16 individuals, including children, according to local health authorities. The incident occurred amid ongoing and unsuccessful ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar.

The strike, which took place in Deir al-Balah, a central region in the Gaza Strip, coincides with mediations to establish a 60-day ceasefire and potential hostage release. However, Israeli officials see no imminent resolution, indicating a possible delay in reaching an agreement.

Health officials in Gaza have condemned the targeting of hospitals, highlighting Israel's ongoing military actions that have led to severe casualties and growing humanitarian concerns. The United Nations has recorded numerous attacks impacting healthcare in the region, exacerbating an already dire crisis.

