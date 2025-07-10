Left Menu

Tragic Toddy Scandal: Four Dead, Dozens Hospitalized in Telangana

The adulterated toddy tragedy in Telangana has claimed four lives, with 48 others undergoing treatment. Five arrests have been made. The state's Health Minister assured better medical care, while officials vowed a thorough investigation. The presence of Alprazolam in toddy has been detected, leading to shop suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The death toll in the adulterated toddy tragedy in Telangana has risen to four, with 48 individuals still receiving medical treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and Gandhi Hospital. Five people have been arrested in relation to the incident, according to authorities.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited NIMS Hospital and checked on the patients' conditions, which are reportedly stable. Dialysis is being performed on four patients, with others expected to be discharged within days. A thorough investigation has been promised, with stern actions set against those responsible.

Analysis has found Alprazolam present in the consumed toddy, prompting shop license suspensions. The Telangana Human Rights Commission has directed a detailed report by August 20. Patients showed symptoms of acute gastroenteritis after consuming toddy from various shops between July 6 and 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

