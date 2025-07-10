Tragic Toddy Scandal: Four Dead, Dozens Hospitalized in Telangana

The death toll in the adulterated toddy tragedy in Telangana has risen to four, with 48 individuals still receiving medical treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and Gandhi Hospital. Five people have been arrested in relation to the incident, according to authorities.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited NIMS Hospital and checked on the patients' conditions, which are reportedly stable. Dialysis is being performed on four patients, with others expected to be discharged within days. A thorough investigation has been promised, with stern actions set against those responsible.

Analysis has found Alprazolam present in the consumed toddy, prompting shop license suspensions. The Telangana Human Rights Commission has directed a detailed report by August 20. Patients showed symptoms of acute gastroenteritis after consuming toddy from various shops between July 6 and 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)