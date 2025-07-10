Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Elderly Cancer Patient's Suicide at Gwalior Hospital

Ramkaran Singh, a 70-year-old cancer patient, allegedly committed suicide at Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He was found hanging from a window using a towel. The police have initiated an investigation and sent his body for a post-mortem. His family mentioned he was distressed because of his illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:41 IST
In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old cancer patient reportedly took his own life at Jayarogya Hospital, part of Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The patient, identified as Ramkaran Singh from Morena district, was discovered hanging from a window on the fifth floor of the facility, where he had been admitted.

The incident unfolded on Thursday and was confirmed by local police authorities. A team from the Kampoo police station was tasked with transferring Singh's body for a post-mortem to determine the precise cause of death. The hospital and law enforcement are currently engaged in a thorough investigation.

Singh's relatives have informed the police that he had been deeply distressed due to his prolonged battle with cancer, leading to this unfortunate outcome. Community members have expressed concern over the support system available for patients enduring severe health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

