AIDS Progress Stalled: Global Fund Withdrawal Threatens Decisive Gains
A sudden cut in U.S. funding for global AIDS programs could result in millions of deaths and infections, warns a UNAIDS report. Health facilities are closing, and prevention efforts are being disrupted. Meanwhile, a new HIV-preventing drug offers hope but is priced out of reach for many regions.
Over decades, American investment in global AIDS programs significantly reduced mortality rates and increased accessibility to life-saving treatments. However, recent U.S. funding cuts have triggered a 'systemic shock,' potentially leading to millions of additional AIDS-related deaths, according to United Nations officials.
UNAIDS' latest report highlights the devastating effects of these financial losses, stating that existing supply chains have been destabilized, health facilities shuttered, and prevention programs set back significantly. The report warns that the loss of multilateral support could reverse decades of progress made against AIDS.
Adding complexity to the crisis, the advent of a twice-yearly injectable drug that prevents HIV, approved by the U.S. FDA, could have marked a breakthrough moment. However, high pricing limits its accessibility, excluding many of the regions most in need.
