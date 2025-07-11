Adulterated Toddy Tragedy: A City Gripped by Crisis
The adulterated toddy tragedy in Telangana claims five lives, with 48 victims undergoing treatment. A government investigation is underway as officials confirm toddy was spiked with Alprazolam. Authorities have suspended licenses of implicated toddy shops. The incident unfolded across Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other city areas.
The tragic incident involving adulterated toddy has led to five deaths, with police reporting another victim on Friday. A total of 48 individuals remain in treatment.
Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has announced a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring strict actions against those found responsible. He visited the state-run NIMS Hospital to assess the condition of affected individuals.
Officials confirmed the presence of Alprazolam in the toddy, leading to the suspension of licenses of the implicated toddy shops. The affected individuals consumed the tainted toddy in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other city areas on July 6 and July 7.
