Medical College Scandal: Staff Arrested for Harassment

In a disturbing development, four staff members of a medical college in Kakinada have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing female students. This follows a report by the college's Internal Complaints Committee, revealing widespread misconduct by the accused.

The report, submitted on July 11, detailed complaints from nearly 50 students enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology and Diploma courses. The accused staffers face allegations of persistent inappropriate behavior, threatening conduct, and being intoxicated while on duty.

Responding to the report, the Principal of Rangaraya Medical College, A Vishnu Vardhan, has suspended the accused. They are prohibited from leaving Kakinada without permission and will receive a subsistence allowance during their suspension. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a comprehensive report and urged stringent action under relevant laws.

